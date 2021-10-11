Jets' Elijah Moore: No catches in return
Moore failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Atlanta. Moore didn't make a contribution on the stat sheet in his return from a concussion, though he did set up a Jets touchdown by drawing a 41-yard pass interference penalty on Atlanta's two-yard line. The rookie second-round pick played 23 of a possible 56 offensive snaps, clocking in fourth among New York's wide receivers behind Corey Davis (45), Jamison Crowder (34) and Keelan Cole (31). Moore and the rest of the young Jets offense will look to iron out some of their issues during the team's Week 6 bye before traveling to New England in Week 7.www.cbssports.com
