Jets' Elijah Moore: No catches in return

The Jets will look to make it two in a row when they take on the Falcons in the 2021 NFL London Games on Sunday morning. New York broke into the win column against the Titans last weekend and has a chance to enter its bye week with some momentum if it can defeat Atlanta. The Falcons are 1-3 on the season and are fresh off a thrilling win of their own over Washington, adding some intrigue to the Week 5 matchup.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO