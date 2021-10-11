CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys' Noah Brown: Season-high three grabs Sunday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Brown caught three of four targets for 36 yards in Sunday's win over the Giants. The 25-year-old came into Week 5 with only one catch on the year but found a bigger role Sunday as offensive coordinator Kellen Moore went deep into his playbook. Brown could have scored his first career NFL touchdown had Cedrick Wilson not underthrown him on a trick play early in the fourth quarter. Brown sees a steady snap share on offense due to his abilities as a blocker, but he's unlikely to get consistent targets, especially once Michael Gallup (calf) is back in action.

