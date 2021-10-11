Bengals' Joe Burrow: Released from hospital
Burrow (throat) was released from the hospital Sunday night, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Burrow was evaluated for a possible throat contusion following Sunday's loss to the Packers, but he checked out fine after being taken to the hospital. The 24-year-old completed 26 of 38 passes for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's overtime loss and seems to have a good chance to play in the Week 6 matchup against Detroit on Sunday.www.cbssports.com
