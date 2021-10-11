Lions' Quintez Cephus: Diagnosed with broken collarbone
Cephus suffered a broken collarbone in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Cephus will miss extended time due to his injury, and he could be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Tyrell Williams (concussion) should take on a larger role once he returns from injured reserve, while Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Trinity Benson also will have the opportunity to carve out additional snaps while Cephus is out.www.cbssports.com
