MILLCREEK, Utah — One man was killed in an auto vs. pedestrian crash on northbound Interstate 215, according to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday after troopers said a man lost a trailer while driving on I-215 near 3800 South. Another man, who was in his 20s, hit the loose trailer and got out of his car to look at the damage. Troopers said that man was then hit and killed by another car.

MILLCREEK, UT ・ 7 HOURS AGO