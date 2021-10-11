2-Point Conversion: Bucs Offense Just Isn’t Fair

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — How’s your week going? It’s got to be better than Jon Gruden’s. In a span of about 72 hours, Gruden went from being the head coach of a promising 3-1 Raiders team to being unemployed, out of football with little hope of ever getting back in — all because of emails sent 10 years ago. To be clear, Gruden is rightfully paying the price for broadcasting thoughts and feelings that can’t be tolerated in the NFL — or in any workplace, for that matter. So there’s no real sympathy for the man in that regard. But merely...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO