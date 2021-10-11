2-Point Conversion: Bucs Offense Just Isn’t Fair

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for Scott Reynolds’ 2-Point Conversion post-game column, which features two statements, two questions and two predictions based on the latest Bucs game. Tampa Bay improved to 4-1 by beating Miami, 45-17, at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs pulled away late thanks to a pair of fourth quarter touchdown passes from Tom Brady to Mike Evans. Brady threw five touchdowns, including two in the first half to Antonio Brown, and passed for 411 yards, which was his most in his two seasons in Tampa Bay. The Bucs offense rolled up 558 yards in the win, as both Evans and Brown went over 100 yards receiving.

