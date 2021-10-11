Treatments to Control Sea Lamprey on Seneca Lake Start This Week

$356,073 in federal funds will be awarded to support water quality and conservation projects in Central New York that help protects access to clean drinking water. Congressman John Katko announced that the funds are available through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI), a program that delivers federal investment for projects that ensure access to clean drinking water and protect Lake Ontario and the Great Lakes region. Previously, GLRI has provided funding for 48 projects across Central New York. This has included projects that have sought to mitigate Harmful Agal Blooms (HABs), restore waterways, and monitor toxic substances in Lake Ontario.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO