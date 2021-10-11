Treatments to Control Sea Lamprey on Seneca Lake Start This Week
Work to combat the parasitic sea lamprey on the Catharine Creek Canal in Schuyler County is underway. By effectively controlling sea lampreys, the state DEC can reduce mortality rates for fish it preys upon, especially lake trout, rainbow trout, and landlocked salmon—some of the more popular fish in Seneca Lake. DEC will treat waters inhabited by juvenile sea lampreys in Catharine Creek Canal from Montour Falls Marina to the mouth at Seneca Lake. Lampricide application will take place Wednesday, weather dependent.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
