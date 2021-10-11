The advisor and the trade show: Tips to increase your booth's visibility

Brokers often prepare for open enrollment as if it were a 100-meter dash, only to find they would have been better off training for a marathon. “One thing I always remind employers and brokers alike is that because benefits are so complicated, we can’t focus on them just once a year,” says Kim Buckey, vice president of client services for DirectPath. “It’s a year-round process. We need to put tools, mechanisms and systems in place where there is a good mix of push and pull communications throughout the year. If you have those systems in place and make use of them during the year, open enrollment is going to be much less painful.”

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO