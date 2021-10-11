CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Watchlist: AUD/USD Upside Breakout or Fakeout?

By Pipcrawler
babypips.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD is on a tear to the upside in today’s session, confirming an inverse head-and-shoulders neckline break. Will upcoming top-tier events from Australia and the U.S. keep the momentum going?. AUD/USD Upside Breakout or Fakeout?. Since the start of October, the Aussie has been not only holding its own but...

www.babypips.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD surges through 0.74 on heels of risk on rally

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar extended gains through trade on Thursday, punching through 0.74 US cents. Having again tracked sideways through the domestic session, bouncing between 0.7370 and 0.7390, the AUD surged toward intraday highs overnight. Buoyed by a solid risk on run, the AUD touched 0.7425, before leveling out into this morning’s open. There appears no real catalyst for the shift in risk demand as investors backed US stocks, snapping a four-day losing streak. The S&P 500 enjoyed its biggest single day appreciation in 7 months, dragging other risk assets including commodity currencies higher. The Aussie dollar has enjoyed renewed support this week on the back of stronger commodity prices, a fall in US yields and renewed optimism the re-opening of the domestic economy will foster a swift and rapid economic rebound. Having moved above its 100 day moving average, the door is open for the AUD to extend gains into the weekly close. A consolidated break above 0.7413 and a push above 0.7425 suggest there is sustained buying demand, while a correction and shift lower could see a dip back toward 0.7385. With little of note on today’s domestic ticket our attentions remain offshore. Reports the Peoples Bank of China will cut its RRR rate today could prompt price action through the domestic Australasian session, while US retail sales dominate the overnight docket.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD consolidates above 0.7400 mark, over one-month high

AUD/USD was seen consolidating its recent strong positive move to over one-month tops. The risk-on mood benefitted the perceived riskier aussie amid a subdued USD price action. Investors now look forward to the US monthly Retail Sales data for some trading impetus. The AUD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Two Scenarios Likely

On Thursday, the Australian Dollar rose by 52 pips or 0.70% against the US Dollar. The currency pair tested the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session. Everything being equal, the AUD/USD exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The potential...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Slams Into 200 Day EMA

The Australian dollar has rallied significantly during the course of the session on Thursday to reach towards the 200 day EMA before pulling back ever so slightly. At this point, it looks like the market is going to continue to try and break above there, and as a result the pullback is not something that I would be overly concerned about with quite yet. That being said, we are hanging about at the very top of the previous consolidation area that I have marked on the chart, so whether or not we can continue to go higher might be a bit of an open ended question.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Aud#Watchlist#Inflation#Aud Usd#Aussie#Covid#Australian#Fed
babypips.com

Chart Art: Revisiting AUD/USD and AUD/NZD’s Setups

Welcome to the last trading day of the week and the first half of October!. Today we’re doubling down on the Aussie as we check out AUD/USD’s uptrend and AUD/NZD’s Fib pullback play. Which setup will you trade?. AUD/USD: 1-hour. Earlier this week wee saw AUD/USD find some support near...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

CAD/JPY upside breakout, pressing 91.62 long term resistance

CAD/JPY’s rally continues this week and the break of 91.16 resistance should confirm resumption of medium term up trend from 73.80 (2020 low). Current development argues that whole down trend from 106.48 (2014 high) has completed with three waves down to 73.80. That is, rise from 73.80 is developing into the third wave of the pattern from 68.38 (2009). It’s itself a medium to long term up trend that has the prospect of surpassing 106.48 eventually.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

AUD/USD Points Higher Despite Mixed Employment Data

AUD/USD, Australian Employment, Reserve Bank of Australia, Covid – Talking Points. Australia sees job losses of 138,000 in September, missing estimates of -110k. Sydney begins to ease lockdowns, hinting at a return to normal for Australia. Australian unemployment rate rises from 4.5% to 4.6%, expectation was 4.8%. Australian employment data...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Nears 100-DMA hurdle after the big technical breakout

AUD/USD approaches 0.7400 after symmetrical triangle breakout on the 1D chart. 100-DMA resistance at 0.7416 is the level to beat for the aussie bulls. Daily RSI points north well above the midline, suggesting more gains. AUD/USD is building onto Wednesday’s rally, as the buying interest around the aussie remains unabated,...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7342; (P) 0.7362; (R1) 0.7400;. AUD/USD’s rise resumed after brief retreat and intraday bias is back on the upside. Current rally from 0.7169 should target 0.7477 resistance first. Sustained break there will argue that larger decline from 0.8006 has completed and turn near term outlook bullish. On the downside, below 0.7302 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 0.7169 instead.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF

EURUSD is trading at 1.1598; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1560 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.1725. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.1520. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1430. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the cloud’s upside border and fix above 1.1645.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside needs validation above 1.1600

EUR/USD remains muted in the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair consolidates after posting a 70-pips upside movement in the previous day. Price trades below 1.1600 since October 6, MACD trades in the oversold zone. EUR/USD edges higher in a quiet session on Thursday. The pair rose near 1.1600...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Tests Key Resistance

The Australian dollar rallied after the unemployment rate fell to 4.6% in September. The pair has met stiff selling pressure near 0.7480, a supply zone from the sell-off in early September. The RSI’s double top in the overbought area and its bearish divergence are signs of exhaustion. This has led...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

AUD/USD is Technically Bullish but Needs to Overcome 0.7410 Resistance

Australia is expected to have lost 137.1K job positions in September. Plummeting US Treasury yields undermined demand for the American currency. AUD/USD is technically bullish but needs to overcome 0.7410 resistance. The AUD/USD pair resumed its advance and trades near the weekly high set at 0.7384, helped by the broad...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD is holding in bullish territory, eyes on 0.7480

Bulls have broken the weekly trendline resistance but face a critical level. AUD/USD eyes a run to 0.7480 as the last defence for a full-on bullish breakout. Commodity currencies are bid on the inflation theme and rising prices. AUD/USD is up some 0.5% on the day and the pair have...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Heading towards September high at 0.7477

Firmer gold prices and rallying equities boosted the AUD/USD pair. Australia lost 138,000 job positions in September, worse than anticipated. AUD/USD is technically bullish and could approach the 0.7500 level. The AUD/USD pair trades in the 0.7410 price zone after topping at 0.7426, its highest in over a month. The...
MARKETS
The Independent

Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo Seoul and Sydney Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite index was little changed, at 3,561.91, after the government reported a surge in producer price inflation, which rose to a record 10.7% over a year earlier in September from 9.5% in August. Much of the increase was due to surging coal prices, which appear not to have fed into consumer prices even as parts of the...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD approaches $1,800 mark amid weaker USD

Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s strong rally to near one-month tops. Hawkish Fed expectations turned out to be a key factor that capped gains for the metal. Bulls now wait for a sustained move beyond the 100/200-day SMA confluence hurdle. Update: Gold reversed an intraday dip to...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy