Minnesota Doctor Pleads “Please Get Your Children Vaccinated”

 4 days ago
With all the negative information about the COVID-19 vaccinations out there, many parents are unsure of what to do. Not only with themselves but also their children. Minnesota has a had a rise in COVID-19 cases the last couple of weeks. Cases are reportedly up more than 30% and a lot of that increase is an uptick in COVID-19 cases among children. Nationally, cases are down 20%. Three thousand cases in children were reported by Minnesota in kids under 12 years of age.

