New Balance continues to elevate its 920 silhouette with yet even more colorways, this time around dropping the referential pair in “Sand/Burnt Orange.”. The 920 draws inspiration from New Balance’s successful 900 and 1000 series’, and like all the best NBs, these are also made in England, specifically at its Flimby factory. Denoting this is the tongue which is served in “Sand” mesh with a blue nubuck covering that’s embroidered with the Made in England statement and embroidered New Balance branding, while the rest of the shoe does away with blue in favor of other fall-ready tones.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO