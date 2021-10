Mary Louise Risner passed away peacefully on her 94th birthday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky, with her family by her side. One of nine children, Mary was born on Oct. 8, 1927, in Carey, to the late John and Lenora (Ruffing)...

