Longview, TX

Tracie Lynn Karl

Longview News-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGVIEW — Tracie Lyn Rogers Karl passed from this life on October 4, 2021, at the age of 59. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, best friend, animal lover, and child of God. Tracie was born on June 29, 1962, in Longview, Texas to parents Bobby Rogers and Faye Darby. Her stepfather was Bill Lavender. She grew up in Longview and graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1980. Tracie was married to Andrew Karl for 17 years. She worked at TDI Air Conditioning for 30 years. She worked tirelessly and passionately with the Regard4Life Animal Rescue. Tracie was a member of the Pine Tree Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Tracie was a person characterized by great love, generosity, dedication, and loyalty. She was a person to take charge of a project and had a gift for drawing people together, welcoming and involving others in her activities, whether work or fun. Tracie’s greatest passions were caring for her family and rescuing animals in need.

