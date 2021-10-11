Bucs CB Dean On His Way To Interception Goal

Two-and-a-half seasons into his career, the jury is still out on Bucs CB Jamel Dean. There have been struggles, but when Dean is at his best, he looks like a quality starting cornerback in the NFL. That was the case on Sunday against Miami, as Dean recorded five tackles, broke up two passes and snagged an interception. With Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting on injured reserve, the Bucs desperately need Dean to step up.