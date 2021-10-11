CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs CB Dean On His Way To Interception Goal

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-and-a-half seasons into his career, the jury is still out on Bucs CB Jamel Dean. There have been struggles, but when Dean is at his best, he looks like a quality starting cornerback in the NFL. That was the case on Sunday against Miami, as Dean recorded five tackles, broke up two passes and snagged an interception. With Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting on injured reserve, the Bucs desperately need Dean to step up.

SR's Fab 5: How The Bucs Signing Sherman Impacts Dean's Future
Breaking Down Bucs Coverage Bust On Dolphins TD

The Bucs secondary has been decimated by injuries this season, with all five starters missing time. The team finally got some reinforcements on the back end with Jamel Dean returning against the Dolphins. Dean played well in Week 5, finishing with five tackles, two pass breakups and an interception. Pro Football Focus gave him a 76.5 defensive grade for the game, including a 74.9 coverage grade and 78.1 tackle grade.
NFL
