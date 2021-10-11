Bennifer's Body Language At 'The Last Duel' Premiere Was So In Sync

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are far from strangers to the red carpet. They know full well how to strut their stuff and strike a pose, particularly in front of a mob of flashing cameras. But at the New York City premiere of The Last Duel on Oct. 9 — the historical drama Affleck co-wrote with Matt Damon, in which he also plays Count Pierre of Alençon — the two appeared, at times, to be in their own little world. Bennifer’s body language was both intimate and in sync, and it gave us a peek at their rekindled relationship.