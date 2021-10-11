CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Cajun Turkey Company in Lewisville features Southern Louisiana-inspired cooking

By Kaushiki Roy
 4 days ago
What started as frying turkeys for family and friends during football games has over the years become a successful Cajun food company, owner Billy Howell said. Cajun Turkey Company sells Southern Louisiana-inspired items such as crawfish, gumbo and its featured Cajun fried turkey. The menu has expanded over the years to include chicken, sausage, casseroles, appetizers and Texas barbecue.

