Cajun Turkey Company in Lewisville features Southern Louisiana-inspired cooking
What started as frying turkeys for family and friends during football games has over the years become a successful Cajun food company, owner Billy Howell said. Cajun Turkey Company sells Southern Louisiana-inspired items such as crawfish, gumbo and its featured Cajun fried turkey. The menu has expanded over the years to include chicken, sausage, casseroles, appetizers and Texas barbecue.communityimpact.com
Comments / 0