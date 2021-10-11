CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Set for surgery on thumb

Horton-Tucker (thumb) has been diagnosed with a torn ligament and will undergo surgery, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. While a recovery timetable has not yet been announced, Horton-Tucker figures to miss several weeks to begin the regular season. This is a major blow for the Iowa State product, who's expected to step into a more prominent role for the Lakers in his third NBA campaign. This news should all but lock in Wayne Ellington as the Opening Night starter at shooting guard, though Horton-Tucker could eventually push the veteran for that role once he's back up to full speed. Los Angeles will also be without Trevor Ariza (ankle) to begin the year, while another guard, Malik Monk, is battling a strained groin.

