Film Room: Najee Harris Runs Wild Against Broncos

By Jonathan Heitritter
Steelers Depot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing into Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, Dave Bryan and Alex Kozora stated on The Terrible Podcast that the key to victory for the Pittsburgh Steelers would be to establish the running game with rookie RB Najee Harris. While Denver ranked as the #1 rush defense heading into the matchup, Dave was confident that Pittsburgh could have success on the ground, stating that the Broncos had surrendered a run success rate over 50% in the four games prior. Dave proved to be a wizard again, correctly predicting the Najee Harris breakout on the ground as he rushed 23 times for 122 yards with one TD. He also had a long run of 20 yards and caught two passes for another 20 yards.

steelersdepot.com

