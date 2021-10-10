Minnesota Duluth Scores Three Late to Defeat Minnesota Crookston 4-0 Sunday
CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston women's soccer team fell 4-0 to the University of Minnesota Duluth Sunday, October 10 at the UMN Crookston Soccer Field in Crookston, Minn. UMD scored the game-winning goal in the 43rd minute of Sunday's game. Minnesota Crookston kept within one goal until the 84th minute. UMD scored three goals in the final eight minutes to pick up the 4-0 victory.goldeneaglesports.com
