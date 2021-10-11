Mario Lopez celebrates his birthday shirtless and looking better than ever

Mario Lopez celebrates his 48th birthday shirtless and looking better than ever. The Saved by the Bell actor took social media to share his birthday gym routine with his legion of followers. “48 years old today. Feeling strong, still,” the also TV host said in the video. “Did like six rounds of sparring with these fools … That’s what’s up. Age ain’t nothing but a number. Let’s do this. Have a great day.”

Lopez said he is approaching the fifth level, referring that he would be turning 50 years old in a blink of an eye. “Celebrating another year today.... #AgeAintNuthinButANumber #Almost5thLevel #Thankful #48,” he added in the caption.

After the publication went live, Mario received tons of love from his best friend Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Courtney Lopez . Wahlberg left some emojis in the comments section, while Courtney wrote: “I have the sexiest husband. Happy birthday baby. Love you more than you know. ♥️🎉🎁🥊.”

In a separate post, Courtney shared three throwback photos of Mario. “It‘s my king’s birthday!! Happy birthday baby. I love you more and more every single day. 🥊🎉🎁,” she wrote.

Mario Lopez can easily be described as one of Hollywood’s busiest people. When Lopez isn’t hosting Access Hollywood , you might find him filming a new movie, or rehearsing lines for his role on the Saved by the Bell reboot on Peacock.

But regardless of his hectic schedule, the star always makes breakfast time with his three children a priority in his household. As HOLA! USA previously reported the celebrity dad partnered with Real California Milk to debut a series of digital Children’s Storybooks highlighting the importance of family and breakfast to help encourage families to cherish shared moments. The Breakfast Time Stories, starring lovable animated characters are available in both English and Spanish.

Lopez said he’s always been a big milk fan and he loves what the company stands for. “I’m a big milk lover, I used to drink like a gallon a day. I like that the company is all about real foods, real families, it’s all made right here in California so I am supporting local farmers and they’re dedicated to sustainable farming which I also love,” he told HOLA! USA .