Fishing is HOT on Lake Murray Tournaments Return This Month

thelakemurraynews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather may be cooler but the fishing is still hot on Lake Murray!. The Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board welcomes two fishing tournaments this month to Lake Murray. The Carolinas Bass Challenge Classic and Major League Fishing’s Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship will take place in the next two weekends.

thelakemurraynews.net

lakepowelllife.com

Wayne’s latest Lake Powell Fishing Report

Water temperature is gradually dropping toward the mid 60’s, which is the best time to fish both in the Fall and the Spring. Warm water fish prefer the mid 60s as their most active time to feed and spawn. There is no spawning in the Fall but the best time to catch a bunch of fish this year will be the last two weeks of October.
HOBBIES
majorleaguefishing.com

Rogersville’s Mason Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Pickwick Lake

IUKA, Miss. – Boater Jimmy Mason of Rogersville, Arkansas wins the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament Presented by T-H Marine at Pickwick Lake in Iuka, Mississippi on Sunday. Mason earned $14,188 for his victory at the event. TOP 10 RESULTS. RANKBOATER NAME/HOMETOWNBASSWEIGHTAWARD. 1stJimmy Mason of Rogersville, Ark.1039-0$14,188. 2ndTrent...
IUKA, MS
majorleaguefishing.com

Decatur to Host Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship on Wheeler Lake

DECATUR, Ala. – The Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine’s Bama, Hoosier, Mountain and Music City divisions will finish out their 2021 season this week in Decatur, Alabama, Oct. 7-9, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship Presented by T-H Marine at Wheeler Lake. Hosted by Decatur Morgan County Tourism, the three-day regional championship will feature the top 45 boaters and co-anglers plus tournament winners in all four divisions, battling it out for a top prize of $60,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000, along with lucrative contingency awards, including up to an additional $7,000 Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus. Strike King co-anglers will compete for a top prize of $50,000, including a Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard. Winners will be determined by the heaviest three-day catch.
DECATUR, AL
majorleaguefishing.com

MLF Announces Fort Loudoun and Tellico Lakes as Venue for 2021 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Wild Card Tournament

TULSA, Okla. – Major League Fishing, the world’s largest tournament fishing organization, announced that the 2021 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Wild Card Regional will take place on Fort Loudoun and Tellico Lakes in Lenoir City, Tennessee, Nov. 5-6. The two-day event, hosted by Visit Loudon County and City of Lenoir City, will launch from the Tellico Dam Reservation Boat Ramp in Lenoir City.
HOBBIES
thepampanews.com

Fishing Report on Texas Lakes

Lake Meredith: FAIR. Water stained; 72 degrees; 50.18 feet low. White bass are rounding up the shad in South Canyon. Fish near the docks using rooster tails, white jigs, grub, and shallow running crankbait. The walleye and catfish will be a few cranks off the bottom using minnows. Stamford: FAIR....
TEXAS STATE
whatsupmag.com

Rod and Reef Slam Fishing Tournament Starts Oct. 9

Maryland 2021 - Anglers who catch the most different species of fish in the unique Rod and Reef Slam Fishing Tournament can win a grand prize worth up to $1,400 in Under Armour fishing apparel and All Tackle gift certificates while division winners receive other exciting prizes. The tournament takes...
MARYLAND STATE
koxe.com

Bass Champs Team Fishing Championship at Lake Ivie This Weekend

COLEMAN COUNTY – The Bass Champs 2021 Team Championship, presented by Yamaha and Skeeter Fishing Boats, will be held on Lake O.H. Ivie on Saturday and Sunday, October 9th and 10th. The fishing tournament is being hosted by the Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourism. Tournament Location –...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk’s Barber brothers win high school bass fishing tournament

Polk County’s bass fishing team of Chan and Banks Barber came home winners from the first event on the Palmetto Boat Center Tournament Trail for the 2021-2022 season. The Wolverine team took top honors in Groups A & B at the event, held on Lake Wateree in South Carolina. The division included teams from North and South Carolina and Georgia.
POLK COUNTY, NC
graingertoday.com

GCHS holds third annual fishing tournament

BEAN STATION – The Grainger County Humane Society (GCHS) held its third annual fishing tournament Saturday, October 2. The event was held at the Hwy. 25E Lake Access in Bean Station. Redbud Deli donated meals to participants and guests for a donation. Placing first in the competition, with a $1,000...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
greatdaysoutdoors.com

Neely Henry Lake Fishing Tips

A lot of anglers from outside Alabama have never heard of Neely Henry Lake Reservoir, but it’s a highly-productive lake that doesn’t get nearly the pressure of better-known waters like nearby Guntersville, and that can be fished when the bigger lakes around the state are blown out with strong winds and cold fronts.
HOBBIES
carolinasportsman.com

Lake Murray crossbow 9-point buck

Nine-point buck taken on shores of Lake Murray with a PSE crossbow. Double lung shot wasn’t enough to keep him from going for a swim. Nothing like swimming for a buck!!
SPORTS
yourstephenvilletx.com

SHS anglers win Lake Possum Kingdom tournament

The Stephenville High School Bass Club started the season on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Lake Possum Kingdom as tournament champions. Stephenville had 13 teams fishing and won the tournament with a total weight of 42.40 pounds. Team placing is based on the top three teams from each school. There were a total of 228 teams fishing in the West Division.
STEPHENVILLE, TX
klax-tv.com

Natchitoches to host King Kat Classic Fishing Tournament in November

Catfish anglers from across the country will travel to the Red River, Grand Ecore Landing in Natchitoches, LA, for the King Kat Tournament Trail Championship event presented by Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s. The Natchitoches Convention and Visitors Bureau , City of Natchitoches, and Red River Waterway Commission will host the Classic where anglers will be vying for $125,000 in cash and prizes.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Ukiah Daily Journal

4Reel Fishing: Clear Lake

Clear Lake-Well, the #5 rated bass fishery over the hill is very close to its very last boat ramp being closed. The water level is so low that last the last remaining boat launch located at 5th Street in Lakeport is the almost not useable. Boy, if you are thinkin’ about one more bass fishin’ trip to Clear Lake you better get with it! With that being said, there are many hazards just below the water surface. Please, be very careful!
LAKEPORT, CA
News On 6

Bass Pro Hosts Regional Amateur Fishing Tournament On Grand Lake

It is about to be a busy weekend at Grand Lake as anglers prepare for Bass Pro's regional amateur qualifying fishing tournament. The event begins on Saturday morning in Grove and takes place throughout Grand Lake. 250 teams from around the region will be competing for a chance to qualify...
GROVE, OK
Herald Democrat

J.B. Webb — Fall fishing luring tournaments to Lake Texoma

Fall is looked at about as good a time of year you can have. Deer season is starting, Duck hunting, Dove hunting, Goose hunting, some open now and others opening later. Get a TPW Outdoor Annual for more information. Fall also sees fish starting to move to the backs of...
DENISON, TX
duboiscountyherald.com

Lake Monroe Returned to Anglers in the Fall

Lake Monroe is Indiana’s largest inland body of water. During the summer months, boat traffic is heavy. Fisherman find relief in the fall. At roughly 11,000 acres, Monroe offers a lot of options for where to fish. Time on the water will help educate anglers to the better spots, but to cut down on the learning curve, here are a few tips about where to get started.
HOBBIES

