Mountain Lake senior citizen injured in Cottonwood County collision Friday
A senior citizen from Mountain Lake was injured in a Cottonwood County collision Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 1:32 p.m. on Oct. 8, a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Leland Carlton Johnson, age 87, of Mountain Lake was southbound on County Road 2. At the intersection with 510th Ave., Johnson’s vehicle collided with a 2019 Hyundai driven by Duncan Edward Johnson, age 22, of Forest Lake.www.myklgr.com
