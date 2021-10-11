CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Blotter: Shots fired during downtown Salisbury fight

By Josh Bergeron
Salisbury Post
 4 days ago

SALISBURY — Police recovered spent shell casings early Saturday after shots were fired during a fight in downtown Salisbury. Salisbury Police responded around 2:15 a.m. to a report of shots fired during a “large disturbance” in the 100 block of West Fisher Street. Lt. Justin Crews said the shots were fired during a fight and that no one was injured by the gunshots. No one was arrested in connection with the incident.

salisburypost.com

Comments / 3

 

