Blotter: Shots fired during downtown Salisbury fight
SALISBURY — Police recovered spent shell casings early Saturday after shots were fired during a fight in downtown Salisbury. Salisbury Police responded around 2:15 a.m. to a report of shots fired during a “large disturbance” in the 100 block of West Fisher Street. Lt. Justin Crews said the shots were fired during a fight and that no one was injured by the gunshots. No one was arrested in connection with the incident.salisburypost.com
Comments / 3