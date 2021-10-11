CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Mother stabbed to death in north London is 14th female victim since Sarah Everard

By Celine Wadhera
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBFHX_0cNpaW0B00

A mother-of-four was stabbed to death in north London in the early hours of Sunday morning. She is the 14 th woman to be killed in London since Sarah Everard was brutally murdered in March.

Shortly before 1.00am on Sunday, police were called to a disturbance at Broxwood Way, Primrose Hill , and discovered a woman in her 30s with severe stab injuries.

Officers administered first aid at the scene, prior to the arrival of paramedics, but sadly, the woman – who neighbours described as a “perfect” mother of four ­– succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The woman’s family have been informed of the death, and a post-mortem examination and formal identification will take place in due course of the investigation, the Metropolitan Police said.

Following a public appeal and manhunt, police arrested Jason Bell, 40, on suspicion of murder.

The woman’s loved ones took to Facebook to grieve their loss. One neighbour said: “She has three girls and a boy. They are a really nice family and she was a perfect mother”.

Tributes of flowers, cards and stuffed toys were also placed outside the block where she died.

The woman’s death follows the September murder of 28-year-old Sabina Nessa in Kidbrooke, and those of at least 12 other women in London, since Sarah Everard was murdered by Pc Wayne Couzens on 3 March this year. Last week, Couzens received a whole life sentence for her kidnap, rape and murder.

The other murdered women include Phyllis Nelson, 76; Constanta Bunea, 50; Loretta Herman, 85; Agnes Akom, 20; Svetlana Mihalachi, 53; unnamed woman, 32; Peninah Kabeba, 42; Marlene Coleman, 53; Beatrice Stoica, 36; Louise Kam, 71; Bella Nicandro, 76, and Sharron Pickles, 45.

Their deaths have created an uncomfortable relationship between women in London and the police and have led to calls for women’s safety to be taken more seriously.

Home secretary Priti Patel recently backed plans to create a new emergency phone number that would allow women who feel unsafe walking home alone to have their journeys tracked and trigger an alert if they do not reach their destination within a reasonable timeframe.

But critics have said that the plan amounts to “putting a plaster” on the issue of male violence.

Samatha Billingham, from the Survivors of Domestic Abuse support group, said on Twitter: “Women could use the app to summon Police if they felt threatened. After the murder of Sarah Everard?

“Stop putting a plaster over things @pritipatel that need a bandaged wrapped around to work and keep in place. Tackle the issue in hand!”

The home secretary continues to liaise with BT, who proposed the service, to further develop the scheme.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Phyllis Nelson
The Independent

Police chief condemned over ‘horrific’ remarks saying Sarah Everard should not have submitted to false arrest

A police commissioner has sparked outrage after he said Sarah Everard should not have submitted to false arrest and claimed women “need to be streetwise”. The comments by North Yorkshire commissioner Philip Allott – for which he later apologised – were branded “horrifically offensive” by campaigners who accused him of victim blaming.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

French cop’s suicide note confesses he was serial child killer, rapist

A former French military cop confessed in his suicide note that he was the sinister serial killer behind several rapes and murders dating back to the 1980s, reports said. Francois Verove, 59, admitted he was “Le Grêlé” or “The Pockmarked Man” as police closed in on him for crimes including the rape and murder of an 11-year-old in 1986, the French-language paper Le Parisien reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#North London#Domestic Violence#Murder#Uk#Broxwood Way#The Metropolitan Police#Constanta Bunea
BBC

Man, 80, accused of modern slavery dies before trial

A 80-year-old man has died awaiting his trial for exploiting a man found living in a garden shed in Cumbria. Peter Swailes senior and his son, 55-year-old Peter Swailes junior, both denied modern slavery offences ahead of their trial in January 2022. Their alleged victim, in his 50s, was discovered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Afghan refugee stabbed to death in front of schoolchildren in London

An Afghan refugee was stabbed to death in front of schoolchildren on a rugby pitch as a teacher tried to save him, witnesses have said. The latest teenage victim of knife crime in London was named by police on Wednesday as Hazrat Wali, an 18-year-old who came to the UK two years ago from Afghanistan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sarah Everard spent ‘last hours on Earth with very worst of humanity,’ says mother

Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Norway bow and arrow attack - live: Man accused of killing five ‘had shown signs of radicalisation’

Police in Norway have confirmed the man charged with killing five people and injuring two others in a bow and arrow attack was a Muslim convert it was previously concerned about over signs of radicalisation. "There earlier had been worries of the man having been radicalised," Police chief Ole B Saeverud told a press conference.The man, who was not further identified, has confessed to going on a rampage in Kongsberg, southwest of the capital Oslo, prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Matthiassen said, adding he was was questioned overnight.The victims were four women and one man between the ages of 50...
WORLD
BBC

Leader of drug gang that exploited children in Darwen jailed

The ringleader of a gang which forced children who bought drugs to pay off debts by dealing has been jailed. Usman Akhter, 37, of Sarah Street, Darwen, was convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis and jailed for 13 years at Preston Crown Court. Lancashire Police said the gang...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

COVID-19: Man accused of repeatedly punching nurse in face for giving wife vaccine

A Canadian nurse suffered significant facial injuries after she was allegedly attacked by a man upset that she had administered a COVID-19 vaccine to his wife, reports said. Reuters reported that the alleged incident occurred inside a pharmacy in Sherbrooke, which is southeast of Montreal. The man was dismayed that his wife was given the jab and went into the office at the pharmacy to express his displeasure, police said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

287K+
Followers
121K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy