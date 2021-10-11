New book details Japanese American military service in WWII
Your browser does not support the audio element. Thousands of Japanese American young men fought valiantly in World War II, even while their families were locked up in concentration camps back home. Daniel James Brown, author of “The Boys in the Boat,” has a new book detailing that time. It’s called “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II.” Brown will be speaking Thursday at Portland Arts and Lectures.www.opb.org
Comments / 0