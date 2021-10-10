Loretta Awald, age 74, of Knox, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. Loretta was born February 11, 1947 in Knox to Chalmer and Stella Pitts Howard, both deceased. She loved spending time with her grandkids and was a life member of the Knox VFW. She is survived by her son, David Monroe Awald (Cierra) of Knox, a brother, Minard Howard (Betty), sisters, Deborah Sunblade (Simon) and Marilyn Noble, six grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Monroe Clemons, a fiancé, James Collins, three sons, James Monroe Clemons, Ellis Ray Clemons, and David Monroe Clemons, a sister, Roberta Burger, and four brothers, Ellis Howard, Bill Howard, Lonnie Howard and Harlas Howard. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. M.C. Smith Funeral Home is handling arrangements.