CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knox, IN

Loretta Awald

By Michael Gallenberger
wkvi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoretta Awald, age 74, of Knox, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. Loretta was born February 11, 1947 in Knox to Chalmer and Stella Pitts Howard, both deceased. She loved spending time with her grandkids and was a life member of the Knox VFW. She is survived by her son, David Monroe Awald (Cierra) of Knox, a brother, Minard Howard (Betty), sisters, Deborah Sunblade (Simon) and Marilyn Noble, six grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Monroe Clemons, a fiancé, James Collins, three sons, James Monroe Clemons, Ellis Ray Clemons, and David Monroe Clemons, a sister, Roberta Burger, and four brothers, Ellis Howard, Bill Howard, Lonnie Howard and Harlas Howard. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. M.C. Smith Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

wkvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Knox, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Monroe
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy