Fabulous fall flounder fishery no fluke

For folks like me who enjoy drifting for flounder on our coastal back bays, prime time for catching lunker fluke is right now. As I rediscovered on Thursday and Friday, when it comes to fall fluking, fishing fortunes don’t get any better than early October. At least that’s the case in Maryland this year where my boat, Open Debate, is based, and in Delaware where the seasons on summer flounder are open year round. Unfortunately for New Jersey anglers, the summer flounder season, which opened back on May 22, closed weeks ago on Sept. 19. Another advantage we Free State anglers have over our Garden State counterparts is that a legal keeper flounder has to measure out to just 16 1/2 inches in length. In Jersey a legal keeper needs to stretch to an 18 inch minimum.