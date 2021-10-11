Statkraft’s gigawatt-scale wind development violates reindeer owners’ UN rights
Norway’s Supreme Court has ruled that two projects in Statkraft's 1GW-plus Fosen complex were built in violation of UN conventions. It ruled that construction of the 256MW Roan - Fosen Roan - Fosen (256MW) OnshoreTrøndelag, Norway, Europe Click to see full details and 288MW Storheia - Fosen Storheia - Fosen (288MW) OnshoreTrøndelag, Norway, Europe Click to see full details wind farms in northern Norway affected the Sami reindeer breeders’ cultural heritage rights under the UN Convention on Civil and Political Rights.www.windpowermonthly.com
