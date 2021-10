A man allegedly murdered a woman in Minnesota last week, and investigators are looking into the possibility that he mistakenly believed the victim was his ex-girlfriend. Cameron Jay Moser, 29, remains held at the Crow Wing County Jail, accused of killing Bethany Anne Bernatsky, 46. Deputies said they were dispatched to the Cozy Bay Resort after a shooting on Thursday, Oct. 7. The witness said he was in cabin 4 when he heard shots inside and outside the adjoining cabin 5. Officials said they discovered the suspect across the street, near the Mollie Lake RV park. Police said Moser had both a semi-automatic “AR style” rifle and a revolver.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO