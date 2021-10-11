NY Jets OL stats: Alijah Vera-Tucker posts astonishing numbers yet again
New York Jets offensive line performs well vs. Atlanta Falcons. The New York Jets‘ offensive line is steadily beginning to improve. New York’s front-five had itself a solid performance in London against the Atlanta Falcons. Zach Wilson tossed 32 passes while absorbing two sacks and three additional knockdowns. That’s a quarterback-hit rate of 14.7%, which is below the 2021 league average of 15.6%.jetsxfactor.com
