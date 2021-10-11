CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NY Jets OL stats: Alijah Vera-Tucker posts astonishing numbers yet again

By Michael Nania
Jets X-Factor
Jets X-Factor
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York Jets offensive line performs well vs. Atlanta Falcons. The New York Jets‘ offensive line is steadily beginning to improve. New York’s front-five had itself a solid performance in London against the Atlanta Falcons. Zach Wilson tossed 32 passes while absorbing two sacks and three additional knockdowns. That’s a quarterback-hit rate of 14.7%, which is below the 2021 league average of 15.6%.

jetsxfactor.com

Comments / 0

Related
thejetpress.com

NY Jets: 3 changes that Zach Wilson must make going forward

2. NY Jets QB Zach Wilson must protect the football. Once again, this is another one of those things that rookie quarterbacks tend to struggle with. Turnovers can transform a promising performance into a nightmare and turn a potential win into a loss very quickly. Wilson has had his issues...
NFL
chatsports.com

NY Jets OL improves greatly vs. Titans; one starter pitches a shutout

At long last, the New York Jets‘ offensive line gave Zach Wilson some time and space to work with – and the entire team reaped the rewards. Wilson was sacked just once against the Tennessee Titans after taking an average of 5.0 sacks per game over his first three games. Additionally, the Titans were unable to pick up any other knockdowns on Wilson outside of that one sack. Wilson had been knocked down 3.7 times per game in addition to the 5.0 sacks throughout the first three weeks.
NFL
USA Today

6 standout stats from the Jets' Week 4 win over the Titans

It took four weeks, but the Jets finally won a game under Robert Saleh. Zach Wilson shrugged off a poor first half to deliver an electric second-half performance against the Titans. His receivers hauled in big receptions and New York’s defense locked Tennessee down for the overtime victory. The win...
NFL
Times Herald-Record

NY Jets: Mike LaFleur shoulders blame, but not about to hit panic button

FLORHAM PARK – Mike LaFleur is certainly feeling the pressure, but the Jets' rookie offensive coordinator isn’t nearly close to hitting the panic button just yet. Following three straight losses to start the season and less than a week after suffering an embarrassing 26-0 loss to the Broncos, LaFleur remains optimistic and is placing the blame solely on himself.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Jets X-Factor

Grading every Zach Wilson play in Week 3 | NY Jets Stats

How well did Zach Wilson perform against the Denver Broncos beyond the box score?. Throughout the 2021 season, I will be running a weekly series of breakdowns in which I analyze Zach Wilson‘s performance by grading every single one of his plays on a 0-to-10 scale. My goal with this...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Zach Wilson’s mind is the cause for his struggles | NY Jets Film

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is struggling thanks to the mental aspect of quarterback play. There’s nothing like the New York Jets roller-coaster. One week in heaven, two (or more) in hell. And up and down It goes, with the downtimes usually lasting longer than the short celebratory stretches.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Mekhi Becton is itching to get back onto the field

Mekhi Becton can’t wait to rejoin the New York Jets offensive line. New York Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton may be on the sidelines as he recovers from surgery for an MCL sprain, but thanks to his consistent presence on Twitter, Jets fans always have a good idea of how the uniquely talented 22-year-old lineman is feeling.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Moses
Person
George Fant
chatsports.com

Zach Wilson shows some well-deserved love for Alijah Vera-Tucker

On Monday afternoon, the New York Jets showcased rookie guard Alijah Vera-Tucker in a tremendous yet correctly light. Referencing a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade that had him as the highest-graded offensive lineman in Week 5 (prior to Monday Night Football), the Jets ensure that the team’s second first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft received some love.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Zach Wilson interception stat should be terrifying for Jets fans

Zach Wilson threw yet another interception in the New York Jets’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and the rookie joined some less-than-elite company in the process. Wilson threw an interception on a deep ball in the first half of New York’s 27-20 loss. That gives the second overall pick a whopping eight interceptions through his first five NFL games. Here’s the video of the latest, which came on a very poor throw:
NFL
newyorkjets.com

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger: Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Is 'The Whole Package'

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger sees Jets rookie left guard Vera-Tucker as a long-term cornerstone, a guy who brings to mind the Jets' former All-Pro, stalwart left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson. "Alijah Vera-Tucker is going to be a really good player. He's a good player now," Baldinger told team reporter Eric Allen...
NFL
The Spun

Zach Wilson Identifies Tough Stat For The Jets Offense

The New York Jets are just 1-4 to start the year, and have really struggled to get things going on offense. A major issue: slow starts by Zach Wilson and company. The Jets are third-worst in the NFL, with just 267 offensive yards per game. They’re in the bottom four in both passing and rushing offense, and their 13.4 points per game is worst in the league.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#The Jets#American Football#Ny Jets Ol#The Atlanta Falcons#Pro Football Focus
Jets X-Factor

3 trade targets the NY Jets should pursue to help Zach Wilson

Joe Douglas, New York Jets should explore a trade deadline deal. The NFL trade deadline is less than three weeks away, set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Joe Douglas‘ struggling New York Jets are in a unique position. There are reasons to expect them to be both sellers and buyers at the deadline.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Connor McGovern Convinced Jets OL Is 'Starting to Flow'

After being sacked 15 times in the first three weeks of the season, QB Zach Wilson has been sacked 3 times in the past two games. C Connor McGovern believes offensive line is beginning to hit its stride. "We're really starting to communicate well, we're starting to flow together well,...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Steve Young reminiscences about working with the late Greg Knapp

Young worked with Knapp during his final five years as San Francisco’s quarterback. Steve Young knows about the effect Greg Knapp can have on a quarterback. He laments that Zach Wilson won’t be able to experience it. Young, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned ESPN analyst, appeared on The Michael...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Joe Douglas’ 3 biggest mistakes of the 2021 offseason

Pinpointing Joe Douglas’ biggest 2021 offseason mistakes at the bye week. Despite their 1-4 record and unsightly minus-54 point differential (third-worst in the NFL), the New York Jets have enjoyed some positive developments in the early goings of the 2021 season. General manager Joe Douglas has watched quite a few of his young acquisitions develop into potential long-term contributors.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
370
Followers
2K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy