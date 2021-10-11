NY Jets OL stats: Alijah Vera-Tucker posts astonishing numbers yet again

At long last, the New York Jets‘ offensive line gave Zach Wilson some time and space to work with – and the entire team reaped the rewards. Wilson was sacked just once against the Tennessee Titans after taking an average of 5.0 sacks per game over his first three games. Additionally, the Titans were unable to pick up any other knockdowns on Wilson outside of that one sack. Wilson had been knocked down 3.7 times per game in addition to the 5.0 sacks throughout the first three weeks.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO