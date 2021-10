MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO-TV) — A central Minnesota family is left dealing with a plumbing nightmare after an explosion of water shot out from their toilet. Rita Sanders said the frightening incident felt like an earthquake, and is now left looking for help from her city. “In an instant, it’s pressure, it’s noise,” Rita told WCCO-TV in Minneapolis. “It was like Old Faithful.” The incident knocked a painting off its hanging, left Sanders’ home with some water damage, and her sleeping husband ended up hurt. “It startled him so bad that when he got up, he hit the dresser with his forehead, so he’s got...

