CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Couple adopts abandoned dog after noticing she was chasing their car

By Michael Hollan
foxwilmington.com
 5 days ago

A couple traveling through the Spanish mountainside say they noticed a small dog chasing behind their car. When the dog refused to give up, the couple realized something was wrong. “We thought it was just a game, but soon realized something wasn’t right because she was running fast and would...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Spanish#Southwest News Service#Swns#Shorkie#Whatsapp
ClickOnDetroit.com

What are the perks of adopting a dog?

You might have heard the term that dogs are a man’s best friend, but there is a lot more to that than you may realize. Bringing a dog into your life can have benefits beyond just companionship. October is National Adopt A Shelter Dog Month, and Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane joined Tati Amare to explain the benefits of adding a pet to your family.
PETS
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week – Oliver

This handsome pooch will be your loyal companion and partner in crime for your life’s adventures! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Oliver, a 3 years old Cattle Dog and Labrador Retriever mix from Indianapolis, Indiana. He is neutered, up to date on his vaccines, microchipped, and current on flea and heartworm prevention. Oliver is house trained and crate trained and does well with everybody – including other dogs, cats, and children.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
talesbuzz.com

Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

Although it’s painful to think about, the harsh reality is that not every pet owner necessarily takes care of their dog properly. Despite the fact that some of us shower our pooches with love (and sometimes ridiculous presents), animal shelters exist for a reason — there are millions of unwanted dogs in the US that have to call these places home. Thankfully, the month of October has been officially dubbed Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, so if getting a pup has crossed your mind, now is the time to strike. Need more convincing? The Dodo has partnered with Sesame Street to combine real-life animal adoption stories with everyone’s favorite Muppet characters in a new spin-off series, Families For Furry Friends. The three short-but-sweet episodes are a great way to get young kids excited about a new rescue pet.
PETS
providencejournal.com

Adoptions paused at RISPCA after dogs test positive for giardia

EAST PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has temporarily halted adoptions after learning that some dogs that recently arrived from Georgia have giardia. Giardia is an intestinal illness that can be transmitted from animals to humans. RISPCA's Riverside headquarters will remain open to...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WIBW

Emporia woman abandons more than a dozen dogs after eviction

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several dogs were brought to the Emporia Animal Shelter Tuesday after officials say their owner abandoned them after an eviction. According to KVOE Radio, nearly 15 shepherd-mix dogs were rescued Tuesday. The exact number of dogs recused at the time of the original report was unclear.
EMPORIA, KS
Daily Advance

Sheriff's office investigating after video appears to show man abandoning dog

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man, who according to security video, appears to abandon a large dog near a local business. The video was captured by a security camera around 9:25 p.m. Sunday, according to the video timestamp. Weeksville Secure Self Storage posted the video at the company’s Facebook page early Monday afternoon.
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
wmmr.com

VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Chases after Car

Walter Running Crane, Jr. shared this video that his son Fox shot on their way to school in Montana. The man explained to KRTV, “This was this morning, I was bringing my son and his friend to school in Heart Butte about three miles south of Browning.”. The grizzly begins...
ANIMALS
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The New Hooters Uniforms Are Skimpy and Some Workers Are Shocked

Hooters waitresses from all over the country, including Texas, are speaking out about the new Hooters uniform they are required to wear. Hooters is a restaurant known for always having their waitresses showing some skin. When I was in college, my roommate worked at Hooters and I remember trying on her uniform as a joke, and I was surprised at how small and constricting the entire outfit was. The shirt made sure to push my top till it was overflowing, and the shorts were too tight and tiny. Thankfully, the tights the waitresses wear are opaque and hold everything in pretty well. If it weren't for those tights, I think I would have been a lot more uncomfortable in the entire ensemble.
LIFESTYLE
My Country 95.5

Angry Bear Shows Off His Strength And Makes Truck Seem Like Toy

We express often that if you haven't had an experience with a Grizzly bear in person, you may not understand how HUGE and dangerous they are. Being 'Bear Wise' is very important and being prepared for a bear interaction will increase your chances of getting away without being harmed. Wyoming Game & Fish has a portion of their website dedicated to making sure you're ready to encounter a bear on his turf. Go check it out if you're about to embark on a late season hike, a hunt or if you're heading in for a fall camping trip. Remember, you're going into bear country and they're in the middle of getting ready for hibernation.There's a good chance they're not going to be nice.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy