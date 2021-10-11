A conversation with renowned actor Mark Christopher Lawrence
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with veteran actor and comedian Mark Christopher Lawrence. Lawrence shines as the lead in his co-produced project, $TACK$, which earned him a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Daytime Fiction Program.” He is also co-starring in the highly anticipated Tyler Perry series All The Queen’s Men, which premiered on BET+ this past summer.www.kut.org
