CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, has COVID-19

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2572kv_0cNpVqHI00

Tea party firebrand Allen West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas, said Saturday that he has received monoclonal antibody injections after being diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia.

The antibodies are used to treat those in the early stages of a coronavirus infection.

“My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious. I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital,” West wrote. “There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95.”

He also said his wife, Angela West, also tested positive and has received monoclonal antibodies. According to his Twitter account, Allen West did not get vaccinated against the virus, but his wife did.

Allen West on Thursday said he had attended a “packed house” Mission Generation Annual Gala & Fundraiser in Seabrook, Texas. On Saturday he tweeted that he is “suspending in-person events until receiving an all-clear indication.”

West is a former Texas Republican Party chair and Florida congressman. He announced in July that he would challenge Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is running for a third term and has been endorsed by Donald Trump.

West's announcement came a month after he resigned as chair of the Republican Party of Texas.

West won a U.S. House seat in Florida in 2010 and quickly became a tea party favorite and lightning rod, at one point accusing Democrats of having as many as 80 communists in their House caucus. He failed to win reelection in 2012.

He later moved to Texas and largely stayed out of the spotlight until running for chairman of the state GOP party last year.

West then began criticizing Republicans as much as Democrats, calling the GOP speaker of the Texas House a “traitor” for working across the aisle, then leading a protest outside Abbott’s mansion over coronavirus restrictions.

In October 2020, West took part in a protest outside Abbott's home, criticizing the Republican governor's executive orders — including a statewide mask mandate and lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those restrictions are no longer in place.

———

This story was first published on Oct. 9, 2021. It was updated on Oct. 11, 2021 to correct the spelling of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s last name in two references in the story and once in the summary.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
expressnews.com

Garcia: Democrats suggest Abbott gave GOP candidate advance information on runoff date

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that the special-election runoff for Texas House District 118 will be held on Nov. 2. Eight days before the governor’s announcement, however, block-walkers for Republican runoff hopeful John Lujan were distributing campaign flyers informing voters that even if they missed the first round of the special election, they “can still vote in the runoff election Tuesday, Nov. 2nd.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
State
Florida State
West, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
City
Seabrook, TX
West, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
West, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Donald Trump
6abc

Bill Clinton hospitalized in California for blood infection, spokesperson says

Former President Bill Clinton has been admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center for a non-COVID-related infection. "On Tuesday morning, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection," a statement by his spokesperson Angel Urena said. "He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care."
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Covid 19#Gop#Covid#Texas Republican Party#U S House#Democrats#The Texas House
New York Post

The week in whoppers: Nancy’s attack on the media, the NYT’s hit on Kyrsten Sinema and more

We say: That Washington Post headline Thursday paints Republicans as the bad guys in the supply-chain crisis, which has scores of ships — carrying 250,000 containers of merchandise — lined up waiting to be unloaded outside US ports, slowing deliveries and fueling inflation. As if President Biden bears no responsibility. Yet it was Biden and fellow Democrats who juiced up demand for new goods by injecting trillions into the economy. And at the same time they paid workers bonuses for not working. Nor did they act as the crisis built all year. And now they want to spend trillions more (much of it in borrowed money), further heating up demand. But, hey: The GOP has no right to “pounce.”
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Bill Clinton Hospitalized With Possible Sepsis: Report

Bill Clinton has been hospitalized in Irvine, California with possible sepsis, CNN reports. According to a spokesperson, he was admitted to UC Irvine hospital’s intensive care unit with a non-COVID-19 related infection Tuesday. The former president’s doctors, Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, said in a statement: “He was...
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC News

ABC News

423K+
Followers
107K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy