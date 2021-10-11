CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrain Production Restart Pushed Back To November 1st

By Sam McEachern
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe production restart date for the Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain crossovers has been pushed back to November 1st, GM Authority can confirm. As we reported previously, GM had originally earmarked October 15th as the production restart date for both crossovers. That date was itself an extension from a previously stated restart date of October 4th. As expected, this latest production delay is tied to a shortage of semiconductor chips.

