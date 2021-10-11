Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrain Production Restart Pushed Back To November 1st

The ongoing microchip shortage continues to take its toll on the auto industry, with some experts forecasting that it may likely remain an issue as far out as 2023. The situation has substantially disrupted the production of the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize pickup trucks, so much so that Colorado sales fell to fifth place in the segment (from the typical second place) during the second quarter of 2021. But there is a shred of good news for GM’s midsize trucks: sources familiar with the matter tell GM Authority that the upcoming all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado and 2023 GMC Canyon are not delayed by the ongoing chip shortage… at least not yet.

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO