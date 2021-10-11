When Will Shiba Inu Hit Robinhood? Investors Want to Know as SHIB Closes in on All-Time High.
Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) bulls are having quite a week. Their favorite coin is seeing price momentum reminiscent of late spring, when altcoins shot up to unprecedented prices. Speculative buying allowed for a real renaissance; any coin could be “the next Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD),” so investors put money into just about every coin they could find. Well, SHIB investors are flocking to the coin once again, and it’s soaring back up to that springtime all-time high. As the coin reaches a new milestone, investors are clamoring for an answer to the ever-present question around the altcoin: “When will Shiba Inu hit Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD)?”investorplace.com
