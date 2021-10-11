CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Will Shiba Inu Hit Robinhood? Investors Want to Know as SHIB Closes in on All-Time High.

Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) bulls are having quite a week. Their favorite coin is seeing price momentum reminiscent of late spring, when altcoins shot up to unprecedented prices. Speculative buying allowed for a real renaissance; any coin could be “the next Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD),” so investors put money into just about every coin they could find. Well, SHIB investors are flocking to the coin once again, and it’s soaring back up to that springtime all-time high. As the coin reaches a new milestone, investors are clamoring for an answer to the ever-present question around the altcoin: “When will Shiba Inu hit Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD)?”

cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu whale buys nearly 75 billion SHIB in dip

There are still traces of whale accumulation in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) market, although the token has been on price correction. The meme-cryptocurrency has dropped declined to the 21-largest digital currency at the time of publication, despite several bullish developments in the ecosystem. Whales are buying SHIB ahead of recovery.
MARKETS
kusi.com

Crypto investors are making tons of money off SHIBA INU coin

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more popular among investors, and more importantly, many are becoming more valuable. In addition to the most known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, there are altcoins. SHIBA INU Coin has become one of the most mentioned coins online this month, and it is making investors are excited.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Shiba Inu price prediction: Will SHIB reach $1? Not according to experts

For SHIB to reach a dollar, it requires market capitalisation of one quadrillion USD. Expert suggests using Dogecoin to estimate SHIB's potential growth. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) surged last week, currently ranking 17th by market cap. Tesla CEO Elon Musk spurred the altcoin with an unrelated tweet. SHIB may have seen unprecedented gains, but at least one analyst has warned against overly high hopes.
CURRENCIES
financemagnates.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Worth an Investment Right Now?

Shiba Inu, one of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency assets by market cap, has seen immense retail demand in the last few months. The meme coin started this year with a market cap of a few million dollars, now the digital asset has a market cap of approximately $10 billion.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Tesla’s Stock On the Rise as Analysts Call for It to Go to $1,000

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) appears to be back in investors’ good graces, with TSLA stock up 10% in the past month. It’s been a topsy-turvy year for shareholders of the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer. After peaking just above $900 a share in late January, TSLA stock declined 37%, falling to a closing low near $563 in early March. After a brief run-up, shares bottomed out at that level once again in mid-May.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Cryptos to Buy Instead of Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) can definitely rally. Its potential is especially potent when cryptocurrencies in general have strong momentum. However, I have a hard time getting behind an asset that doesn’t have any substance behind it. Dogecoin was introduced in late 2013 and began as a joke. A joke. I have a...
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

CRSR Stock: The News That Has Corsair Gaming r/WSB Investors Chattering

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock is taking a beating Friday and the traders over on r/WSB aren’t happy about the news. The fall of CRSR stock today comes alongside weak preliminary earnings for the third quarter of 2021. This has it expecting revenue for the quarter to come in at $391 million. That would have it vastly missing Wall Street’s estimate of $484.11 million.
STOCKS
#Bitcoin Cash#Ccc#Shib Usd#Btc Usd Rrb#Investorplace#Renewed Altcoin Fever#Doge Usd Rrb
InvestorPlace

XPEV Stock Is Racing Higher Because Xpeng Just Passed Tesla on ESG

One thing that has become increasingly clear over the course of 2021 is that electric vehicles are the future of transportation. Consumers are embracing this emerging trend, as indicated by the fact that since 2018, the amount of EVs globally has risen by 64%. As demand rises, EV manufacturers are working around the clock to meet it and investors are enjoying the ride as EV stocks soar. One Chinese producer has had cause to celebrate recently as good news for Xpeng Motors (NYSE:XPEV) has sent XPEV stock shooting up.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

ME Stock: 6 Things to Know About 23andMe as Shares Shoot Higher Today

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) stock is running higher on Friday as investors pile on thanks to a recent interview on CNBC. The interview has EMJ Capital’s Eric Jackson giving a positive mention to the company last night. That resulted in shares seeing a boost after-hours, as well as making the company one of our biggest pre-market stock movers this morning.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Floki Inu Crypto vs. Shiba Inu: How Musk’s Pupcoin Pals Are Different

The crypto world can be a confusing place. This statement isn’t limited to the fact that there’s a lot of technical jargon, steps to take and projects to choose from. It can also be confusing in the sense that cryptos can often seem indistinguishable from one another. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), Bitcoin Gold (CCC:BTG-USD) and Bitcoin Cash (CCC:BCH-USD) are all completely different cryptocurrencies, for example. Another crypto theme that confuses many investors is that of the Shiba Inu-themed altcoin class that spawned from Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD). Now, with both Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) and Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD) becoming two of the hottest altcoin plays available right now, investors want to know the difference. So, what sets apart the Floki Inu crypto from its progenitor?
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

If You Invested $1,000 in Shiba Inu in August, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now

Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) is on an unprecedented run. Whether it wants to admit it or not, it caught a lot of tailwind from the meme-coin frenzy of earlier this year, and it’s thanks to this trend that it landed on many of its holders’ radars. Now, it’s a top-20 crypto by market capitalization, and it is showing little evidence that it’s ready to slow down just yet. But what are the portfolios of those who bought in early enough looking like now? Well, it seems like they’d be very happy.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Why Meme Stock and Bitcoin Mining Play LM Funding America (LMFA) Is Flying Today

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) stock is rising higher on Friday despite a lack of news concerning the company. Meme traders love LMFA stock and their influence is likely helping shares rise higher today. The stock is seeing heavy trading with some 54 million shares changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is only around 906,000 shares.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Skillz Stock Is Running Out of Extra Lives

A fairly recent phenomena on Wall Street is the coming of SPACs. These are the special purpose acquisition companies that are an alternative to the IPO process. These are not new, but the concept caught fire last year. Among them was Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock, and today we evaluate its outlook.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Growth Stocks That You Should Sell in October

A few months ago, the Federal Reserve was talking about “transitory” inflation. The governors at the Fed meant that while inflation was rising swiftly, it wasn’t going to last. But inflation kept rising at a brisk clip and the Fed started to be less sanguine about the transitory nature of...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Most Promising Penny Stocks to Buy Before 2021 Ends

I believe that diversification is an excellent strategy to protect oneself when investing. One important aspect of that is risk tolerance. Simply chasing the safest, most risk-avoidant investments is going to lead to one thing: low returns. That’s where penny stocks come in with higher risks, but potential for higher rewards.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: New All-Time Highs Coming for Bitcoin

Bulls have run the market higher for three-straight days, with the S&P 500 now up almost 3.5% from Friday’s low. Now, let’s look at a few top stock trades as we head into the weekend. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 1: Bitcoin (BTC-USD) Turning everyone’s head on Friday was...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Stocks to Buy in Spite of Wall Street Anxiety

While investors work through their nervousness this week, there are plenty of stocks to buy. The reasons for doing so range from finding fixed income to overzealous bearishness creating value. The fact is that the S&P 500 chart suggests that the buyers are still in charge. Until this changes, there is no need to short markets. The default action is to buy dips still.
STOCKS

