Donven C. Cochran and Margaret A. Cochran

By Naomi Bowles
 4 days ago

Donven C. Cochran and his wife, Margaret A. Cochran passed away September 19 and September 15, 2021 following a brief battle with COVID. Donven was born in Slab Fork to Ray and Vernie Cochran. Margaret was born in Slab Fork to Willie Basil and Garnet Martin. He met his one true love at the movies in Slab Fork. They were married for 64 years. They had four children, Diane Jackson and husband, George, Donven “Donnie” Cochran II, Melissa Perkins and husband, Ron, and Ronnie Cochran; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Donven is survived by his brother, Chester and wife, Glenda and sister, Louise Harris and Margaret is survived by four sisters, Marie Tedder, Willa Dean Baker and husband, Bob, Bootie Kennedy, Nancy Ray and husband, Mike; and a brother Bill Martin and wife, Vicki. Their son, Donnie passed away shortly after them, from a long illness. They were preceded in death by their parents, 2 grandsons, and a great-granddaughter. Donven worked most of his life for Slab Fork Coal Company. He did construction work, and one of his first jobs was a janitor in Maries Dress Shop. He was a Baptist Minister, pastoring at Steven’s Baptist Church until his health declined. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, and gardening. Don was a wonderful Dad, he loved the Lord and was a great teacher Margaret was a homemaker, a wonderful cook, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She also worked at Heck’s Dept Store as a cashier and was a salad prep at Country Kitchen. She loved to sew and crochet, and garden, passing those talents along to her children. She made the best rolls and donuts. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Southern West Virginia, Beckley. We are very grateful for the help and kindness of Hospice. Online condolences and other information can be found by visiting www.blueridgefuneralhome.com

