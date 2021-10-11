Fayette Senior Services Special Events/Programs – Community Calendar Listings November 2021

Living on the Veg – Thursday, November 2 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Fayetteville location at The Life Enrichment Center, 4 Center Drive: The benefits of whole foods, plant-based eating are well researched. This type of eating can improve cardiovascular health by lowering cholesterol and blood pressure, reducing insulin resistance, and promoting weight loss. Making a transition can be an endeavor, and so it helps to have support. Join Piedmont Women’s Heart Program Coordinator Avril James in this interactive discussion, and learn the difference between vegan, vegetarian, organic, and sustainable. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.