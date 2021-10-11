CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

I made 2 all-cash offers and still lost bidding wars for houses. Here's my new strategy.

Blueridgenow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough mortgage rates are relatively low right now, it's not a great time to buy a house. Inventories are still pretty low and home prices remain fairly high in many parts of the country, which means it's a seller's market. Unfortunately, I have to purchase a home in this market....

www.blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Related
realtytimes.com

What is An All-Cash Offer When Buying a Home?

If you’ve ever watched a real estate show, particularly one that centers on the luxury market, you’ve probably heard quite a few references to all-cash offers. In the current market with low inventory and bidding wars, all-cash offers are a popular way for buyers to compete. You may find yourself...
REAL ESTATE
Street.Com

Here's My Technical Strategy for Buying Skyworks Solutions

When we last reviewed the charts of Skyworks Solutions ( SWKS) on Aug. 19 we recommended that "With weakness in the broad market averages I would take a cautious approach with SWKS. A break of support in the $160 area could precipitate further declines." Now that prices have tested the $160 area let's review the charts again.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Offer#War#Starting Price#Mortgage
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Competitive housing market spurs more companies, brokerages to offer cash to buyers

Andrew Bouery can't remember exactly how many unsuccessful offers he'd put in for homes in the Atlanta area earlier this year. He estimates it was at least 20. Bouery, a first-time homebuyer and member of the Army National Guard, was looking for a home between $250,000 and $300,000, a popular price-point not only for traditional buyers but third parties looking to snap up homes as investments.
REAL ESTATE
Telegraph

'I haggled 50pc off my new buy-to-let – but it's still a major gamble'

Most flat owners hit by the building safety scandal are desperate to sell up and move on. They are trapped in their unmortgageable homes, facing sky-high bills, with few cash buyers willing to take on the risk and the associated costs. But one optimistic landlord has an unconventional strategy –...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Here's the Average Cost of a Tiny Home. Should You Buy One?

Tiny homes are great for some buyers -- but they're not right for everyone. Not all homes are created equal in size. In fact, within the same neighborhood, you might come across a home that's 3,000 square feet and another one block over that's under 1,200. But when we talk...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Apartment Therapy

I Bought a House Without Having to Save Up for Years — Here’s How I Did It

Our accountant was the one who first informed us that we’d made the miscalculation. We were in her home office filing our taxes when she mentioned that my husband’s withholding information had been incorrect. A lot had changed in our lives — a new job, a new baby, a wedding — but somehow we’d forgotten to update his W4 with the changes. Because we never adjusted our withholdings, too much tax was being taken out of my husband’s paycheck.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Cities Where Everyone Wants to Live Right Now

Each year, tens of millions of Americans move to a new area. Historically, a new job or job transfer has accounted for about one in every 10 of those moves, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey. However, as remote work becomes an option for a growing number of workers, more Americans are […]
REAL ESTATE
Jenn Leach

Fourth stimulus check comes in two days

Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs beats Wall Street target as investment banking revenue jumps

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $5.28 billion, or $14.93 a share, compared to $3.23 billion, or $8.98 a share, in the year-ago period. Net revenue increased to $13.6 billion from $10.8 billion. Net interest income climbed to $1.56 billion from $1.08 billion. Goldman Sachs was expected to earn $10.14 a share on revenue of $11.72 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Goldman's investment banking unit nearly doubled its revenue to $3.55 billion from $1.93 billion. CEO David Solomon said the firm "saw strong operating performance" and that its "opportunity set continues to be attractive across all of our businesses." Goldman Sachs shares are up 48.3% so far this year, compared to an increase of 18.2% by the S&P 500 and a rise of 38% by the KBW Bank Index .
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy