Morale Drop

By Authorization for Antiviral Pill Sought
GenomeWeb
 4 days ago

Australian scientists are experiencing a drop in morale and many expect to leave the field, the Guardian reports. A survey of 1,275 scientists conducted by Science & Technology Australia and Professional Scientists Australia, groups that represent scientists and technologists in Australia, found that the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on the field. In particular, more than 62 percent of respondents said staff morale had decreased at their organization over the previous 12 months, while in last year's survey only about 46 percent of respondents said morale had declined. Additionally, about 70 percent of respondents said worker fatigue had increased and about 20 percent of respondents said they were considering leaving the field permanently.

TheConversationAU

Why Sydney's COVID numbers didn't get as bad as the modelling suggested

Last Monday, Sydney emerged from a lockdown of more than 100 days after reaching the milestone of having 70% of the over-16 population fully vaccinated. Modelling predicted New South Wales would “open up” with around 1,900 daily cases when this target was reached. However, the state recorded just 496 new local cases on that day. And the current seven-day average for NSW is 488 cases, with numbers trending downwards. What’s more, other modelling suggested COVID-19 hospitalisations would peak between 2,200 and 4,000 in greater Sydney in late September. On September 21, peak COVID hospital occupancy for all of NSW was 1,268 patients. There are...
GenomeWeb

Testing at UK Lab Suspended

About 43,000 people in England and Wales may have received incorrect SARS-CoV-2 test results, as GenomeWeb reports. BBC News adds that a lab in Wolverhampton has suspended testing as NHS Test and Trace investigates. Earlier this week, the Guardian said there had been a spate of reports that some people...
GenomeWeb

SARS-CoV-2 Genomes Reveal Dynamics of England's Alpha, Delta Variant Surges

NEW YORK – The UK's COVID-19 experience has been marked by multiple epidemics and sub-epidemics spawned by distinct SARS-CoV-2 strains, according to new research that relied on an ever-growing set of SARS-CoV-2 genomes generated by the Covid-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) consortium. "These genomic surveillance data have given us a totally...
GenomeWeb

Discrepant Results

Scientists in the UK are pushing for an investigation following reports that a number of people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on lateral flow tests then tested negative by PCR, including people with COVID-19-like symptoms, according to the Guardian. It adds that these reports appear to be concentrated in south-west...
Jill Mccabe
citywatchla.com

Reconciling Profit and Morality

The good news is that many companies, big and small, in the food economy are blazing a different path through Wall Street’s jungle of greed, demonstrating that money and morality can be compatible. Texas supermarket chain HEB, for example, has drawn an intensely loyal customer base by investing in good...
CBS LA

New Climate Models Show Much Of Southern California Underwater

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A climate centered nonprofit has shown in models how some 50 cities around the world could potentially change or even disappear as a result of climate change. “Their ability to exist into the future depends on the actions we take,” said Benjamin Strauss, CEO of Climate Central. Strauss’s nonprofit Climate Central did the research and created startling images of landmarks around the world, including a few parts of Southern California like Long Beach and Huntington Beach, being impacted by rising sea levels. The Santa Monica Pier is a landmark seen from both the ground and the skies above, but...
nickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance: The Real Reason Jon Walters' Visa Got Denied

Watching "90 Day Fiance," it's easy to think that the K-1 visa process is always easy. After all, most couples who apply for the visa are approved and successfully bring their fiance's to the U.S. However, that certainly wasn't the case for "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" alums Jon and Rachel Walters. Not only did they run into some serious delays in their visa process, but they were also flat out denied visa approval at the U.S. Embassy.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Finland reports increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 74% of eligible people fully vaccinated

In Finland during the past week, a total of 109 new coronavirus patients were admitted to 40 specialist nursing wards. In the last four weeks, the weekly number of new coronavirus patients admitted to specialist care wards has risen from 60 to 109 patients. Last week, 22 new coronavirus patients entered intensive care, which is the same number as in the previous week.
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
