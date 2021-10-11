CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Critics, Please

Authorization for Antiviral Pill Sought
GenomeWeb
 4 days ago

Mexico's government science board has told researchers they cannot publicly criticize the agency, the Associated Press reports. It adds that Mexico's National Council on Science and Technology has been increasingly politicized. Last month, it worked with prosecutors who were seeking to jail 31 academics on organized crime and money laundering charges, as the Wall Street Journal then reported. The prosecutors alleged that the academics, who are part of an independent advisory panel to the council, improperly spent $12 million of government funds, though the panel members say their expenditures were audited and approved, the Journal added. It noted that a judge had twice denied the petition.

www.genomeweb.com

Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
erienewsnow.com

Kamala Harris came in to solve issues in Central America. But the problem is now much bigger.

When President Joe Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to address the reasons people migrate to the US southern border, her focus was on addressing problems in Central America. But seven months later, it's migrants arriving from even farther away in South America who are overwhelming the administration, leaving the White House with a larger problem that officials are still looking for ways to solve.
U.S. POLITICS
POPSUGAR

I Met With Vice President Harris, and She Promised to Protect My Undocumented Family

For my mom, my safety and my future have always felt more valuable than her own. She has often told me that if I were to become a US citizen that will be enough for her, even if it means she remains undocumented. All the nights spent worrying about my future and about whether she made the right choice to seek a better life for our family here would feel lighter knowing that, at the very least, her child could live a stable life as a citizen.
POLITICO

Joe Biden's White House counsel is doubling down on her denial of Donald Trump's privilege claims aimed at shielding Jan. 6 documents.

The latest letter helps establish a paper trail for what could be a serious executive privilege fight. Biden's stance: President Joe Biden's counsel, Dana Remus, on Friday declined to grant executive privilege to shield an initial batch of Trump-era documents sought by congressional investigators probing the Jan. 6 attack. The former president pushed back, asserting broad privilege, and Remus replied in the negative on Wednesday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News Break
Politics
mississippifreepress.org

‘I’m Not An Anti-Vaxxer’: Mississippi Public Health President Resigns After Vaccine, Ivermectin Comments

Dr. Catherine Moring, president of the Mississippi Public Health Association, resigned her leadership role in the organization late last week after questioning the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in a Bloomberg article, instead crediting the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin for protecting her during her own infection. In Moring’s interview...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

MAGA Republicans may end up regretting their fidelity to Trump

Republican politicians and candidates rely on right-wing media and their own shameless lying to keep their base at a fever pitch — angry, resentful and woefully misinformed. And while the rest of Americans might bemoan the descent of tens of millions of Americans into a cult built on conspiracy theories, it does not mean such an approach is designed for success. Indeed, tying a party to an unpredictable and vengeful leader comes with a high price.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
arcamax.com

Haiti to send back US-donated Moderna vaccines

Haiti, which has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the Western Hemisphere, will be returning thousands of unused doses donated by the U.S. to keep them from expiring. The COVAX Facility, which provides free and subsidized vaccines to the poorest nations, confirmed in an emailed statement Wednesday that...
WORLD
The Independent

Jack Ma: Billionaire Alibaba founder who disappeared amid China crackdown re-emerges in Hong Kong

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, who has kept a low profile following China’s crackdown on his businesses, was reportedly spotted in Hong Kong recently.The co-founder of Alibaba group is currently staying in Hong Kong, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed sources. Ma met at least “a few” business associates over meals last week, the sources said.One such report also appeared in Hong Kong’s The Standard earlier this month. It had said that Ma was in the city on 1 October. The billionaire owns at least one luxury property in the former British colony where several of his business operations take place....
The Independent

Cousins who stormed US Capitol on 6 January get longer jail terms than prosecution asked for

A federal judge threw the book at a pair of cousins who pleaded guilty to entering the US Capitol on 6 January, sentencing them to jail time longer than what the prosecution recommended in return for their guilty plea.Prosecutors dropped more serious charges against Robert Bauer and Edward Hemenway as part of a deal to plead guilty to the misdemeanour of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.But instead of the 30 days in jail and $500 in fines recommended by the Department of Justice, the US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered the family rioters to 45 days...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Democrats finally have reason to celebrate one of Trump's threats

The Republican Party doesn't have a platform. Or a policy agenda. Or substantive issues it's eager to work on. Or compelling leaders who are ready to govern. What defines the contemporary GOP — the one thing that animates the party more than anything else — is an unshakable belief in a ridiculous lie about Donald Trump's 2020 defeat. The former president boasted at an Iowa rally this past weekend, "It's the single biggest issue, the issue that gets the most pull, the most respect, the biggest cheers is talking about the election fraud of the 2020 presidential election."
POTUS
AOL Corp

A 'very disappointed' Pelosi and a 'frustrated' Biden confront the realities of a less ambitious domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have been speaking for the majority of Democrats in Washington when she said on Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that President Biden’s domestic agenda will have to be pared down because of opposition from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
CONGRESS & COURTS

