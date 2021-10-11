The Rumored "Pixel Pass" Could Help Google Lure Over iPhone Users

Google has announced the release date of its next Pixel smartphone, presumably called the Google Pixel 6, which it hopes will offer strong competition to the recently announced iPhone 13.Google will host a Pixel event on 19 October at 6pm BST, a spokesperson said, with both a normal and a “Pro” version set to be unveiled.“The event will be streamed across various platforms and will also be available to re-watch in the weeks following,” the spokesperson said.The tech giant first alluded to the new handset in August, when it said that the new design of the phones would “redefine what...

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO