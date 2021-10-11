The Rumored "Pixel Pass" Could Help Google Lure Over iPhone Users
Over the weekend, there was a number of leaks about the upcoming Pixel smartphones. But there is one that really caught my eye. And that’s Pixel Pass. Essentially, it would take the existing subscription model that Google has for the Pixel 4a and 5a, with the extended warranty, and put it on steroids. By adding its other subscription services to the plan. That includes YouTube Premium, Google One and Play Pass.www.androidheadlines.com
