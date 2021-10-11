Murder Mystery Party in Hancock Hall
MOON TOWNSHIP– RMU students put their detective skills to the test as Erin Shannon, a first-year Community Advisor (CA), hosted the Murder Mystery Party. During the event, students used their teamwork and critical thinking skills. The event consisted of seven different puzzles and trivia questions that students had to solve in order. After participants solved that part, they were given a clue card that would correspond with the puzzle for the next clue.www.rmusentrymedia.com
