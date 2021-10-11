CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Emily Mortimer chats about temporarily calling Cleveland home, being married to the mob and her upcoming Cinematheque event

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Award-winning actress Emily Mortimer said it didn’t take long for her acting family to fall in love with Cleveland. Mortimer has been in town for the last few months while husband, Alessandro Nivola (“The Many Saints of Newark”), and children Sam and May film Noah Baumbach’s new movie “White Noise,” which is being shot in various locations around Northeast Ohio. Mortimer says has been taking in all of the Northeast Ohio sites and attractions when she’s not working on writing her next project.

