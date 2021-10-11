CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spooktacular Saturday

By BPT Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Halloween is fast approaching, we at Sci-port are gearing up for our 2nd annual Spooktacular Saturday! Saturday, October 30 th from 9am-5pm we will be opening the doors to our community for a Halloween free day! Costumes are HIGHLY encouraged, candy will be given away, and we have many exciting spooky science activities planned for all ages. We are teaming up with 4-H for some “Sinister Circuitry” a free hands-on event for 6th -12th graders! Get ready for some “Spooky Science” Sci-Port Friends!

