NFL

Steelers Juju Smith-Schuster to have shoulder surgery, likely out for rest of season

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster will have shoulder surgery and will likely miss the rest of the season as a result.

Channel 11 Sports Director Alby Oxenreiter reports Smith-Schuster has a shoulder dislocation with a glenroid rim fracture. He will have surgery later this week.

For reference, this type of injury occurs when the shoulder dislocates. The ball of the shoulder joint pushes against the rim of the socket, causing it to break.

Smith-Schuster left Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos after his second carry of the game. A Broncos defender appeared to hit his shoulder. Smith-Schuster could be seen in pain as he was helped to the sideline.

Reports said he would be put on injured-reserve.

Was this his last game in a Steelers uniform? That answer is not yet clear. Smith-Schuster signed a one-year contract before the start of this season after reportedly turning down other offers in the free agent market.

Juju Smith Schuster
WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

