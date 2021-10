There aren’t many obvious “must-haves” in our top Week 6 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds, but there is at least one big one: Giants handcuff RB Devontae Booker. Unfortunately, Saquon Barkley suffered a nasty ankle injury, so Booker will be command a top waivers claim, especially with the byes arriving this week. Barkley wasn’t the only starting running back who exited a game early, as Patriots’ bruiser Dam​ien Harris (chest) also got dinged up. That potentially paves the way for rookie sleeper Rhamondre Stevenson to finally get his shot, too. He joins the likes of Booker, Kadarius Toney, David Njoku, and Hunter Henry as a projected top add this week.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO