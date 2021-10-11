2021-22 Charlotte Hornets fantasy hoops projected stats

The 2020-21 Charlotte Hornets season brought the buzz back to Buzz City. After a dismal 2019-20 season that saw them finish with a measly 23 wins, the Hornets finished the season with 33 wins. With the addition of young superstar-in-waiting LaMelo Ball sparking Charlotte to relevancy, there were high hopes in Queen City. His injury derailed the team, as did injuries to veteran swingman Gordon Hayward. The Hornets were a team that could launch it from deep and make it with regularity. They have room still to grow offensively, but they played teams tough last year and LaMelo makes this a fun team to watch. Especially when paired with Devonte’ Graham, Miles Bridges, and P.J. Washington. The Hornets have a young core that gave fans their first hope in a long time.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO