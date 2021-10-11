CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

UPMC, AHN Won’t Deny Organ Transplants To Patients Not Vaccinated Against COVID-19

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hospitals in Colorado and Washington are denying organ transplants to patients who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID. So what about in the Pittsburgh area?

According to the Trib , people who aren’t vaccinated won’t be removed from the donor lists of the area’s two largest hospital systems.

Both UPMC and Highmark’s Allegheny Health Network don’t have a vaccination policy for transplant candidates.

Spokespeople for both hospital systems told the Trib they are still stressing the importance of COVID-19 vaccines.

In Pennsylvania, nearly 70% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Comments / 1

 

