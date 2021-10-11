How Australia’s vaccine rollout overlooked people with disabilities

A draft report from the disability royal commission found the federal health department’s approach to the vaccination rollout has been ‘seriously deficient’, having overlooked people with disabilities in favour of aged care residents.

Laura Murphy-Oates speaks to David Belcher, a disability advocate and city council member in Lake Macquarie, about the difficulty he faced in accessing a Covid-19 vaccination. And inequality editor Luke Henriques-Gomes talks about the failures of the Australian government in protecting some of its most vulnerable populations

Presented by Laura Murphy-Oates, reported by Luke Henriques-Gomes. Produced by Joe Koning, Rafqa Touma, Karishma Luthria, Ellen Leabeater. Additional production and sound design by Camilla Hannan. Executive producers Miles Martignoni, Gabrielle Jackson and Laura Murphy-Oates.

Photograph: Jessica Hromas/The Guardian

